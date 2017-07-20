police reports

• Around 11:17 p.m., Saturday, July 8, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to a Kingston Pike location in reference to a vandalism. Upon speaking with the victim, she said while she was away from her rental vehicle, a 2017 GMC Acadia, an unknown suspect damaged the rear passenger window. The victim did not see anyone around her vehicle and stated the window was not broken when she was last with the vehicle. Estimated damage is $200.



• A Qualls Bend Lane complainant advised between 5:43 and 8:32 p.m., Friday, July 7, an unknown suspect stole $90 worth of items from her 2001 Toyota Echo. She advised the vehicle was unlocked and parked in the parking lot at Mellow Mushroom, 635 N. Campbell Station Road.

• Complainant stated between 10 a.m., Thursday, July 6, and 9:40 a.m., Friday, July 7, $802.43 in cash was stolen from Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 133 Brooklawn St. Business does not have security cameras in the establishment, but the manager stated the suspect was her assistant manager. The listed suspect told the complainant she was walking out of her job and moving. Complainant stated when she returned to work July 7 she noticed the entire deposit was missing. She advised only people that have the key code to the safe are herself and the listed suspect. Complainant said the suspect may have taken the deposit to the bank but believes the suspect kept the money.



• A Lady Slipper Lane complainant advised an unknown suspect took a $60 knife from her vehicle, an Acura ATL, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:16 p.m., Thursday, July 6. She stated the vehicle was unlocked so there was no damage to her vehicle. Complainant advised her son drives the vehicle most days, and the knife was a gift to him.



• A Sweetgum Drive complainant advised between 1:30 and 6:15 a.m., Thursday, July 6, an unknown suspect had stolen his personal vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban valued at $65,000, along with a work vehicle, a Chevy Colorado truck valued at $45,000 and belonging to General Motors, from the driveway at his residence. He stated the doors to the Suburban had been locked but is unsure if the Colorado was. He stated they still have the keys to both vehicles but advised there was a spare key inside the work vehicle.



The Chevy Suburban was recovered by KCSO at a Bakertown Road address.



• Complainant advised between 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, and 7:45 a.m., Thursday, July 6, an unknown suspect gained entry to his 2015 Ford Edge near Campbell Lakes Drive. Complainant advised the vehicle was unlocked when the listed items were taken. Items taken included a $500 pair of Oakley sunglasses according to the report. Total value of loss was $925.



• A Lady Slipper Lane complainant advised between 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, and 7 a.m., Thursday, July 6, an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole items from inside. He stated he is unsure as to how the suspect gained entry as the doors had been locked and no damage was done. Value of loss was estimated at $30.



.• Around 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, a KCSO unit responded to a Carnoustie Point address in regards to an aggravated burglary. Complainant/victim stated she was at a funeral, leaving at 7:30 a.m., and when she returned at 4 p.m., found her glassware and various narcotic medications gone. Victim believed it was possibly a former tenant who left the doors unlocked. Estimated value of loss was $200.



• A Shenandoah Drive Complainant advised between midnight and 2:32 a.m., Monday, July 3, an unknown suspect stole his 1989 Ford Ranger pick-up truck that was parked in Cotton Eyed Joes parking lot, 11220 Outlet Drive. He advised his vehicle was locked. Complainant advised his keys were in a toolbox in the bed of his truck. Estimated value is $2,000.



• An Abels Valley Road complainant advised she had her phone when she was leaving Cotton Eyed Joe’s around 2:45 a.m., Monday, July 3. When complainant got into her friend’s vehicle and started heading down the road she realized her phone was no longer in her purse. She used Snapmap and saw the phone’s location was on Oak Ridge Turnpike, but when she arrived to that location it was no longer showing up on Snapmap. Complainant advised her mother received an e-mail that the phone had been turned on later that day at 12:30 p.m., while those in possession of the phone were traveling on the Interstate near Morristown. Estimated value of loss is $800. Complainant put the phone on lock so no one would be able to access it.



• Complainant advised between 11 p.m., June 29, and 8 a.m., June 30, he discovered an unknown suspect had entered his company vehicle at Tomorrows Builders, Inc., 11924 Abners Ridge Drive, and stole his personal belongings from inside. He stated the doors to the vehicle had been left unlocked and no damage was done. Value of loss was estimated at $230.



• Complainant stated between 12:01 a.m., June 22, and 9:48 a.m., June 23, an unknown suspects took half of the plexiglass business sign at Big O Tires, 10839 Kingston Pike, and in the process damaged the frame of the sign. He advised he has video surveillance of the incident and stated the suspects appear to be males. Value of damage was estimated at $600. Complainant advised suspects left in a white Ford F-150.