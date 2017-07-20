presstalk 671-TALK

• This is concerning the post office in Farragut, Tennessee. It is absolutely embarrassing and appalling how the post office maintains the facility there. The grass was cut [the day of this presstalk call] and they leave all the grass in the street. Nothing is blown and maintained at all. I guess they’re expecting the Town of Farragut to do it for them. It’s absolutely embarrassing that [such] a federal building sits across from the Town [Hall] of Farragut. [As for] the Town of Farragut facility, hats off to the Town of Farragut and all the maintenance workers of how well they maintain their facility. But post office across the street … it’s uncalled for. Somebody needs to light a fire under the postmaster’s job and somebody needs to spend a little more time maintaining the facility and cleaning up after themselves. And also, [there is] dead brush. Trees, bushes need to be trimmed. I can’t believe that we operate like we do.

• I’ve been a resident of Farragut for a number of years. I’m just delighted with every issue, but especially the July 13 issue of the farragutpress. I love all the wonderful photos, especially of the cute little ones. And I also appreciate a whole lot of the goings on and historical items. I also would like to ask that the developers, the builders, the people in charge, don’t overbuild and ruin our beautiful Farragut-Concord community. Thanks again for a great farragutpress.



• I’m referring to a June 29 presstalk concerning Farragut Post Office’s shabby appearance. I have to ask: have you noticed the dilapidated Silver Spoon on the corner of Campbell Station [Road] and Kingston Pike with its molding plywood? Have you noticed the [former Phillips 66] station across the street? It looks very bad. Best of all is the derelict Ingles shopping center with holes in the roof from which pigeons fly in and out. The Silver Spoon closed shortly after we moved here about 10 years ago. And the shopping center has been [almost] empty for about seven years. I was under the impression that Farragut was an upscale town, and I know that the “Town Titans” as you call them desire to fashion Farragut as another Cary, North Carolina. But it’s not making it. I have some suggestions for how to deal with these derelict buildings: first of all, levy heavy fines on property owners who have vacant or decaying properties. Neighborhoods in Farragut have codes for property upkeep and so should commercial areas. And if a property is vacant for more than two years, the building should be razed and made into a greenspace until viable businesses can go in. Let’s make opening a new business in Farragut easier. And not just a tire store. Give incentive to small [business] owners, small shop owners and give a little more attention to business development and less to the size of signs.