Arts for the Amazing

Angela Floyd new program starts Aug. 11

Angela Floyd School for Dance and Music is offering Arts for the Amazing program in August for special needs children and adults, giving them a chance to learn performing arts.

“This class is a great way to develop confidence, coordination, motor skills, teamwork and make new friends,” she added. “Informal performances will be held throughout the year at the end of the normal class time to celebrate the dancers’ progress and achievements.”



As for inspiration, “First, I had an uncle who was special needs and my mother told me there wasn’t ever anything fun for him to do growing up that was geared towards his needs,” Floyd said. “Also, I have a sister-in-law who works with the Special Olympics and a dear friend who has taken care of her special needs sister for many years.



“All have encouraged me to pursue this program after I talked about offering it several years ago,” Floyd added. “It is a program I have wanted to offer for some time now.”



In reference to instructor Carolyn Palffy Becker, “I actually just hired an amazing instructor who will be teaching my Preschool Performing Arts Program for ages 3 to 5 that prepares children for kindergarten with academics, dance, music, art, French, and more, Floyd said.



“She was trained at the National Dance Institute in New York for this special needs program,” Floyd added. “… She taught



with the National Dance



Institute’s Public School Outreach Program in NYC public schools.



“We will have volunteers on hand to help with the class.”



For more information about the program, or to



volunteer, call the school at 865-675-9894, e-mail angela@angelafloydschools.com or visit http://www.angelafloyd schools.com.