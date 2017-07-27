Arts for the Amazing
Angela Floyd new program starts Aug. 11
“This quality program offers students in the Knoxville and surrounding areas of all abilities the chance to dance and achieve goals beyond what they believe is possible,” said Angela Floyd, the school’s founder and director.
The classes, which start Friday, Aug. 11, are geared for children from kindergarten age to senior adults and will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the school’s studio, 10845 Kingston Pike, Farragut.
“In this supportive, positive environment, students with disabilities are paired with typically developing peers to maximize participation, while encouraging social interactions and relationship-building. This class develops basic dance skills, explores movement concepts, musicality, improvisation and basic technique in various dance disciplines,” Floyd said. “Students will learn developmentally-appropriate choreography and explore artistic expression, while working towards functional goals.
“This class is a great way to develop confidence, coordination, motor skills, teamwork and make new friends,” she added. “Informal performances will be held throughout the year at the end of the normal class time to celebrate the dancers’ progress and achievements.”
As for inspiration, “First, I had an uncle who was special needs and my mother told me there wasn’t ever anything fun for him to do growing up that was geared towards his needs,” Floyd said. “Also, I have a sister-in-law who works with the Special Olympics and a dear friend who has taken care of her special needs sister for many years.
“All have encouraged me to pursue this program after I talked about offering it several years ago,” Floyd added. “It is a program I have wanted to offer for some time now.”
In reference to instructor Carolyn Palffy Becker, “I actually just hired an amazing instructor who will be teaching my Preschool Performing Arts Program for ages 3 to 5 that prepares children for kindergarten with academics, dance, music, art, French, and more, Floyd said.
“She was trained at the National Dance Institute in New York for this special needs program,” Floyd added. “… She taught
with the National Dance
Institute’s Public School Outreach Program in NYC public schools.
“We will have volunteers on hand to help with the class.”
For more information about the program, or to
volunteer, call the school at 865-675-9894, e-mail angela@angelafloydschools.com or visit http://www.angelafloyd schools.com.