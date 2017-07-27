Revitalize MD stresses team
Revitalize MD, LLC, opened May 1 in Saah Salon Suites, 102 S. Campbell Station Road, when Saah Salon opened, said Durst, medical director and owner of Revitalize MD.
The business offers injectables, such as restylane products and Dysport, hydrafacials, nova threads (dissolvable sutures), chemical peels, collagen, Xtreme lash extensions, dermaplaning (an exfoliation method in which the top layer of dead skin is scraped off), functional medicine [treatments focusing on optimal functioning of the body], Bioidentical hormone replacement, nutrition methods, rejuvenation IV therapy [hydration and vitamin therapy administered into the vein], Rejuvenation Platelett Rich Plasma treatments, detoxification, mind and body and sexual health treatments.
“Lauren has been doing [esthesteology] for years and I have kind of transitioned into [esthetics and functional medicine] over the last six years or so,” Durst said. She and Webb-Brown met about three years ago at a different practice.
“We realized we worked well together and we wanted to do business together,” Durst said. “So, when this building was being built out, we decided we were going to venture out and do it together.
“We’re doing the esthetic piece — and it’s up and running — but ultimately we would like to have a full wellness [program] at some point,” she added.
While Durst still specializes in emergency medicine and is affiliated with Brandon Regional Hospital in Florida, “I think a lot of emergency medicine physicians transition into more of an integrative, functional wellness medicine avenue,” she said.
Durst has spent the first 20 years of her medical career as a board-certified emergency physician. After attending an American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine conference in 2011, she said her view of medicine was changed.
“As an emergency physician, you have a bunch of acute care [cases],” Durst said. “Whereas, you realize you want to prevent [the diseases and illnesses] from happening, so wellness was just something I started educating and then training on,” she said.
Along with her board certification in emergency medicine, she also became board-certified in anti-aging, functional medicine and completed a fellowship
in metabolic and nutritional medicine.
For more information about the business, call 865-293-5828 or e-mail connect@revitalizemd.com/.