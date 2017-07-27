Revitalize MD stresses team

Debra Durst, M.D., left, an emergency physician, and Lauren Webb-Brown, a licensed advanced esthetics injector and extreme lash stylist, have partnered to open Revitalize MD in Saah Salon Suites off South Campbell Station Road in Farragut.

“Lauren has been doing [esthesteology] for years and I have kind of transitioned into [esthetics and functional medicine] over the last six years or so,” Durst said. She and Webb-Brown met about three years ago at a different practice.



“We realized we worked well together and we wanted to do business together,” Durst said. “So, when this building was being built out, we decided we were going to venture out and do it together.



“We’re doing the esthetic piece — and it’s up and running — but ultimately we would like to have a full wellness [program] at some point,” she added.



While Durst still specializes in emergency medicine and is affiliated with Brandon Regional Hospital in Florida, “I think a lot of emergency medicine physicians transition into more of an integrative, functional wellness medicine avenue,” she said.



Durst has spent the first 20 years of her medical career as a board-certified emergency physician. After attending an American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine conference in 2011, she said her view of medicine was changed.



“As an emergency physician, you have a bunch of acute care [cases],” Durst said. “Whereas, you realize you want to prevent [the diseases and illnesses] from happening, so wellness was just something I started educating and then training on,” she said.



Along with her board certification in emergency medicine, she also became board-certified in anti-aging, functional medicine and completed a fellowship



in metabolic and nutritional medicine.



For more information about the business, call 865-293-5828 or e-mail connect@revitalizemd.com/.



