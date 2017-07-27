Burchett ‘not afraid’ of Duncan; Zachary ‘all 14th’

State rep ‘prays,’ then turns down Knox mayoral bid

Fifth District Democrats attending the latest district meeting may have gotten their hopes up, thanks to a rumor, that state Rep. Jason Zachary [R-District 14 including Farragut and Concord] would not seek re-election in 2018 — instead vying for the Knox County Mayoral seat to be vacated by current Mayor Tim Burchett.



That rumor, in which the source admitted, “I’ve not heard it backed up or confirmed,” was told during FDD’s monthly Thursday evening meeting, July 20, in Rosarita’s Mexican Cantina off Lovell Road.



Zachary admitted one day later he “was approached a couple of weeks ago by a group when Sheriff [Jimmy “J.J.”] Jones dropped out” of the county mayor’s race, asking “would I consider running?” he said. “I didn’t say no but I certainly didn’t say yes.

“I said, ‘I’ll pray about it,’ and I did,” Zachary added. “That’s just not something that I think the Lord has for me. It’s intriguing no doubt, and I was flattered and honored.”



However, “My future is representing the 14th District and running for reelection in 2018 if the people will still have me,” Zachary said. “I love what I do and I love representing the people.



“I have no plans to do anything but this,” he added.



“It’s always easier to win an open seat versus against an incumbent,” a FDD attendee said during the July 20 meeting.



