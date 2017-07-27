police reports

• Complainant advised suspect entered Elliott’s Boots, 620 N. Campbell Station Road, around 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, July 18. Complainant stated she recognized the suspect as having been in the store stealing merchandise in the past, and started to watch the suspect’s actions. Complainant advised when suspect realized she was being watched, she ran for the door and through the parking lot of the business. Complainant could not follow any further and is unsure what type of vehicle suspect left in. Complainant stated upon further investigation, she discovered the three empty boxes in which the merchandise had been located. Suspect is a black female in her late 20’s, long black hair, white T-shirt and gray sweatpants with multiple tattoos on both arms who was carrying a large black patent leather purse. Complainant advised the store has video surveillance of the theft. Total value of loss is $315.

• A West Kingsgate Road complainant advised an unknown suspect took a Japanese passport [$400] and a diamong ring [$2,000], with total value of loss $2,450, sometime between noon and 1:34 p.m., Monday, July 17. Complainant advised she had moved into a new home late last year and had multiple people coming in and out of the house. Complainant advised she just recently noticed the items were missing from an unopened box. The complainant was advised to contact Teleserve if more information arises.



• A Mentor Road victim stated between 9:30 p.m., Sunday, July 16, and 8 a.m., Monday, July 17, unknown suspect[s] keyed the driver’s door of his 2008 Jetta Volkswagen. According to the victim he spent the night at a friend’s house and parked his vehicle in a cul-de-sac in front of their house. Value of damage is listed at $200.



• A Glenstone Court complainant stated between 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15, and 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 16, an unknown suspect rummaged through his 1999 Mercury Sable. He advised the vehicle was locked and no damage was done to gain entry. No property was taken.



• A Briar Creek Drive complainant advised between 6 p.m., Saturday, July 15, and 3:55 p.m., Sunday, July 16, an unknown suspect broke into her 2011 Nissan Rouge and went through her things. She advised the car was sitting in the driveway of her mother’s house and the doors were unlocked. She said when she came outside on July 16 she saw her car door was wide open. She said nothing, as far as she was aware, had been taken.



• A Timberhill Court complainant advised between 2 and 2:21 p.m., Sunday, July 16, an unknown suspect broke into his 2002 GMC Yukon and stole a Sig Sauer handgun valued at $850. He said the vehicle was sitting in his driveway and his doors were unlocked. Total value of loss is $900.



• A Woodland Trace Drive complainant stated between 11 p.m., Saturday, July 15, and 8 a.m., Sunday, July 16, her 2012 Toyota Prius was broken into. The vehicle was locked at the time of the incident. The vehicle’s console and glove box were emptied and rummaged though, but nothing was taken out. At this time there are no known suspects.



• A Battery Hill Circle complainant stated between 11 p.m., Saturday, July 15, and 10:06 p.m., Sunday, July 16, his 2012 Ford Fusion and 2010 Toyota Tundra were broken into. The Fusion did not have anything stolen but was rummaged through and papers thrown everywhere. A Bose Bluetooth speaker valued at $200 was stolen out of the Tundra. Total value of loss is $220. Both vehicles were left unlocked at the time of the incident. At this time there are no known suspects.



• A Sonya Drive complainant advised between 11 p.m., Saturday, July 15, and 8 a.m., Sunday, July 16, both her 2007 Honda Accord and 2008 Toyota Sequoia were victimized. The Honda was stolen out of her driveway, valued at $3,800, and the Toyota was broken into and items worth $140 were stolen. The vehicle keys to the Honda were sitting in the front seat of the Toyota with the registration and the license plate to the Honda. Complainant advised she just got the Honda registered and had yet to place the paperwork and put the license plate on the vehicle. The unknown suspect grabbed the keys out of the Toyota and stole the Honda. The listed license plate that was on the Honda is from the previous owner. The vehicle doors to the Honda were locked and the complainant was unsure if the Toyota was locked or not prior to this incident.



• A Battle Front Trail complainant stated between 11 p.m., Saturday, July 15, and 8 a.m., Sunday, July 16, his 2010 Toyota Highland was broken into and a Microsoft computer valued at $1,200 was stolen. The vehicle was left unlocked and the listed laptop was in the floorboard of the vehicle prior to this incident. At this time there are no known suspects.



• Around 6:06 p.m., Saturday, July 15, Knox County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a theft at a Lovell Road store. Total value of loss is $65. Complainant stated the suspects came into the store and packed a duffle bag with merchandise from the store and walked out to the parking lot without paying. One suspect then returned to the store and went into the office and stole the victim’s purse while another suspect stood at the office door. There is video of the suspect’s taking the items from the store. The victim had no other suspect information.



• Around 9:55 p.m., Thursday, July 13, a KCSO unit responded to a Kingston Pike address in reference to vandalism. Upon speaking with the victim, he stated between the listed times an unknown person damaged a door and television on the property he is renting for his church, with total value of loss listed at $450. The victim stated many people use the residence for church meetings. No exterior doors appeared damaged and no property was taken.



The victim stated he only rents the first floor of the residence and does not have access to other areas to check for more damage.



• Around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, a KCSO unit responded to Kohl’s, 11530 Kingston Pike, regarding a shoplifting. The complainant, who is the loss prevention manager, stated the arrestee had stolen beauty supplies with a combined listed value of $109. The arrestee concealed the listed merchandise in her purse and passed all points of sale without making an attempt to pay for the concealed items. The complainant has video



footage. The arrestee was placed in custody for misdemeanor shoplifting.



• Complainant at Belk, 11417 Parkside Drive, stated that at 8:33 p.m., June 24, an unknown suspect came into the store, selected certain items and ran out of the store. Total listed value of loss is $499.80. Complainant has video surveillance of the incident.



