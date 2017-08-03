The old, THE NEW

New FHS field scoreboard, almost $200,000, should be ready for home opener Aug. 31

The “Farragut Admirals” lettering with the program’s star logo, on a specially curved truss above the scoreboard, “That’ll all have LED lights to add to it,” Courtney said.



“We’ve been at it three years trying to get enough money to do this,” Courtney added. “… You have to go back over three years ago when Paul Glintencamp was [booster club] president right on to everyone since then. We wanted to make sure we got enough money to do it right. We wanted to make sure we got it large enough to be seen in our stadium.



“We got exactly what we wanted.”



As for who decided the exact scoreboard features and style, “I was one along with about three other people in the booster club,” Courtney said.



Electro-Mech, a company “out of Georgia” that built the scoreboard, will deliver and install it. “Our deadline right now is get it done that Wednesday [Aug. 30] before the first home game,” Courtney said. “They’ll start [this week] taking down the old scoreboard and setting the new posts and going ahead and running all the attachments.”



As for how to acknowledge last season’s Class 5A state championship in relation to the new scoreboard, Courtney said, “After the thing is up and running we’ll do something, figure out where the best place to do that would be.”



Knox County Board of Education approval a few weeks ago was the final hurdle.



“We had money on hand in our account. … And we had all the inspections and building codes and everything taken care of and all our paperwork in line,” Courtney said.



