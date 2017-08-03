Soft Surroundings’ Turkey Creek grand opening is Aug. 4

Soft Surroundings is bringing its styles, such as these, to Pinnacle at Turkey Creek when it hosts the store’s grand opening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at 11337 Parkside Drive.

“We are excited to announce that Soft Surroundings will be opening its first Knoxville location,” Manno said. “As you may already know, Soft Surroundings is a women’s retailer of apparel, beauty and home items dedicated to making women look and feel their best, and the newest location — the 52nd for Soft Surroundings — will provide the perfect environment for women of East Tennessee to do just that.



“The women of East Tennessee have been shopping with Soft Surroundings dating back to the launch of our catalog and website in 1999,” he added. “... With the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek we feel we’ve found the ideal location for Soft Surroundings, and we look forward to opening the doors on Aug. 4.”



Referring to a “great base of longtime Soft Surroundings catalog and online shoppers in the area,” Manno said. “We really wanted to give them that unique shopping experience you can only find in one of our stores.



”Being able to touch, feel and try on our apparel makes a



big difference to our longtime customers,” he added. “Being able to sample our skincare and cosmetics or to feel our luxurious bedding in person really adds a completely new element to



what it means to shop with Soft Surroundings.”



As for branding, ”The brand is best known for its extremely soft fabrics, global inspiration, customer service and convenience,” Manno said.



“Most of the apparel and home goods are designed exclusively



by and for the brand and the beauty department will feature complimentary cosmetic and skincare consultations as well as regular beauty events,” he added.



For more information, visit the store’s website at www.softsurroundings.com.