McMahan ultimate golf volunteer

arragut resident Lisa McMahan loves to volunteer. Even though she doesn’t play golf, she has worked at many charity golf events. Here, she relaxes on the patio of Fox Den Clubhouse looking out over the 18th fairway and green with its adjacent water fountain.

“It costs a lot for them to play,” she added about the charity golfers. “They get a shirt, a goody bag, lunch and sometimes dinner and snacks. The beverage cart is a golf cart loaded down with snacks and drinks. Sometimes I’m lucky enough to have someone to ride with me. There’s a selection of snacks and a selection of drinks.



“People get there early because they have to get registered, take their goody bags to their cars and take a couple of [swings] so they’re not tense. More than anything it’s a social event. You’re off work and you’re there on company time and you’re playing golf.”



McMahan said golf tournaments are a perfect fit for her.



“I love warm weather. I grew up in the mountains. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if I was never cold again. As far as I’m concerned, it should never go below 60.”



Her next event will be the Vols for Kidneys Golf Classic Monday, Sept. 11, at Cherokee Country Club, followed by The Pat Summitt Invitational at WindRiver Golf Club in Lenoir City Monday, Oct. 16.



This will be her third kidney golf tournament at Cherokee Country Club, but she’s also a regular at Fox Den Country Club, having worked for a Children’s Hospital event “where I met Peyton Manning,” she said, and for Knoxville Inner City Kids Outreach.



“I have done the Alex Haley and Alzheimer’s TN at Gettysview, Tennessee’s Babies With Special Needs and Channon Gail Christian Memorial Golf Tournamet at Willow Creek, East Tennessee Technology Access Center and the Free Medical Clinic of America at Centennial in Oak Ridge and at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Louisville.



McMahan’s volunteering doe-sn’t stop at the golf course, though.



“I started years ago in Sevier County until I moved to Farragut in 1985,” she said.



“I thought, ‘This is my community now and I thought I’d like to volunteer here in Farragut and West Knoxville. Once you volunteer, you’re automatically on their list,” McMahan added.



“I volunteer with East Tennessee Kidney Foundation because my daddy died of kidney failure.”



Her volunteer resumé continues: She’s helped at the Knoxville Covenant Health marathon both at the World’s Fair site and at Neyland Stadium, at the Joy of Music, Childhelp [an Oysterfest event], the Alzheimer’s Association, Taste of Turkey Creek and Taste of Farragut, the Volunteer Ministry Center, YWCA, Women’s Today Expo, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, American Cancer Society Hotter N Hell 5K, Second Harvest Chili Cook-Off, Secret City Festival and Cerebral Palsy Golf and Wings.



McMahan owns a jewelry business called Dee’s Treasure Chest.



“It’s named after my best friend in the whole world — my granddaddy on my mother’s side. I have all kinds of unique jewelry, sterling, stone, costume, UT and other gift-type items in addition to jewelry,” she said.



McMahan said when she’s on the golf cart handing out treats, she feels upbeat.



“I’m an outdoor person. The golfers are happy. We’re just out here to have a good time. Everybody’s just out to enjoy the day,” she said.



