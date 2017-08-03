police reports

• About 10:48 p.m., Thursday, July 27, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to a burglary at a Kingston Pike location. Victim and victim/complainant said a member of their church arrived for Bible study and found the back window broken. A brick was located on the sink just inside the door and a white film/powder was spread all over the downstairs dining area, as well as upstairs in an office, which was believed to be from a fire extinguisher. Estimated value of damage is $200. Complainant advised he rents the bottom portion for Bible study for himself and a group of Hispanic members at his church. He rents the area from victim/property owner who occupies the upstairs of the building for her realty work. Victim/property owner informed complainant the alarm showed the side door was opened around 8:36 p.m., Sunday, July 23, and the back door was opened around 8:45 p.m. on the same date. Both doors were unlocked but are usually secured. Complainant’s father was the last person believed to be at the location, which as around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 19. There was no indication the burglary occurred because of the church services that take place there.

• Around 4:49 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, a KCSO unit responded to JCPenney in Farragut, 11534 Parkside Drive, in reference to a theft. Upon speaking with the complainant, she stated that since June 7 the arrestee falsely returned items she allegedly purchased, refunding herself a total of $519.28. The arrestee never returned any items to the store. The complainant did not have a detailed list at the time of the investigation but was getting the information together to add to the report. Arrestee was taken into custody for theft and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.



• A Sunview Circle complainant advised between 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, and 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, an unknown suspect used his identity to attempt to get money out of his IRA. The complainant advised his investment company contacted him July 19 to advise that his request for $22,000 would take a day to process. The complainant advised the company he did not request a money transfer. The company stated the suspect used his identity and personal information as well as a signature to request the money. The company advised the victim to make a report about the money request.



• An East Fox Den Drive complainant said between 2 and 4 p.m., Sunday, July 23, an unknown suspect took her jewelry from her residence. She advised she was having an open house and when it ended she noticed the jewelry missing. Estimated value of loss is $1,050, which included gold rings valued at $600.



• A Burns Avenue complainant advised between 7:30 and 8:40 p.m., Sunday, July 23, an unknown suspect broke into her 2014 Honda Accord and stole her purse among items with an estimated total value of $275. She advised her vehicle was sitting outside of her friend’s house and the doors were unlocked.



• An English Station Road complainant advised between 8 a.m. and 3:03 p.m., Sunday, July 23, an unknown suspect broke into his 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche vehicle and stole items with a total estimated value of $350. He advised the vehicle was sitting in his driveway and the doors were unlocked.



• A complainant at Costco, 10745 Kingston Pike, said between 10:40 and 11:20 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, an unknown suspect came into the store and took items with a total value of $7,414. He advised the suspect can be seen stuffing the merchandise on his person and then exciting the store. Complainant said he identified the suspect viewing video surveillance from another store in Memphis and the suspect is supposed to be in custody. At the time of report he was unsure of the suspect’s name.



• A Gwinhurst Road complainant said between 11:30 p.m., Sunday, July 23, and 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 24, an unknown suspect gained entry into her father/victim’s 2012 Ford F-250 pick-up through an unlocked door. She advised items with a total estimated value of $2,375 were missing, which included a purse with contents valued at $1,200. No damage was done to gain entry.



• A Woodland Trace Drive complainant stated between 11 p.m., Saturday, July 15, and 7:40 a.m., Sunday, July 16, her 2004 Nissan Xtera was vandalized. Complainant advised it looked like a suspect tried to steal her vehicle because of the interior damage. The fuse box and the security system were ripped out and looks like suspect tried to hot wire the vehicle according to the complainant. No estimated value of damage was listed. At time of the report there were no known suspects.



• Complainant said at 10:22 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, a suspect came into Shell convenience store, 801 N. Campbell Station Road, and swiped his card for purchase of items valued at $16.68 and ran out the door. The card was declined. Complainant’s employees tried to stop the suspect but failed. Suspect left in a blue car with a Blount County license plate. Complainant advised he has video surveillance of the incident.



• A Concord Road complainant advised between 2 and 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, an unknown suspect took a saw valued at $500. The complainant stated the item was in his carport beside his house.



• A Qualls Bend Lane complainant advised between 5:43 and 8:42 p.m., Friday, July 7, an unknown suspect stole items from her 2001 Toyota Echo with an estimated value of $90. She advised the vehicle was unlocked and parked in the parking lot at Mellow Mushroom.