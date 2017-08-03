presstalk 671-TALK

• It’s very disappointing to see that greenspace across from Town Hall clear-cut for what looks like another office building. Like we don’t have enough empty space in office buildings already in Town. Please, Board of Mayor and Aldermen, why are we approving these kind of speculative developments? There is no need for them. There’s plenty of empty space to fill in Town without having to clear-cut some of the few remaining greenspots in our Town.

• We broke down in front of Dixie Lee Junction last Wednesday [July 19] and I just want to thank all the [road construction] workers who came out and helped direct traffic, because we were there for about 25 minutes. They were so awesome, those workers who stopped to direct traffic and help us. I just want to say a big thank you.