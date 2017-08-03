Village Green Gators: Champs in and out of the water

Gators swimmers gather just before beginning “Walk To End T1D [Type 1 diabetes].

More importantly, however, the Gators’ annual “Swim-A-Thon” at the team’s pool and “Walk To End T1D” [Type 1 diabetes] in the Village Green subdivision Wednesday, July 19, raised $5,290 for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. This year’s fundraiser was in recognition of Gators swimmers Jack Jones, 9, and Asher Boudreaux, 7, who are both dealing with Type 1 diabetes.



