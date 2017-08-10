Town ranks No. 7 in TN to live; No. 1 in 3 areas

Town of Farragut recently was ranked as the seventh best place in the state of Tennessee for families to put down roots.



Released by WalletHub, a personal finance website, the rankings compared 58 cities in Tennessee across 21 key metrics, said Wendy Smith, Farragut public relations coordinator.



“The data set includes housing affordability, quality of schools and unemployment rate,” she added.



Moreover, Farragut ranked No. 1 in the state in affordability and socioeconomics. Smith said, “Farragut also ranked first in median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living) and had the second lowest divorce rate.”

“We know we have a wonderful community and a great quality of life here in Farragut,” David Smoak Farragut Town administrator, said. “It’s always gratifying when studies come out that validate the hard work the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, staff, the development community and the residents of the Town have put in over the years to make Farragut such a great place to raise a family.”



“I think we have good land use standards with our architectural design standards and subdivision regulations,” Mark Shipley, Farragut Community Development director, said about reasons for the ranking. “That adds value to property and protects the property values.”



Shipley added the Town’s walking trails, landscaping and appealing sites also draw families and businesses.



“Known for its storied past, rich musical culture, picture-perfect scenery and mouthwatering barbecue, Tennessee is a destination for the books,” Richie Benardo wrote in the July 6 report on WalletHub.



“But Southern charm isn’t the state’s only selling point,” Bernardo further stated. “Many visitors end up starting a new chapter of their lives here, where family-friendly qualities abound.”