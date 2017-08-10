Police Reports

• A Farragut Hills Boulevard complainant stated between 12:01 a.m., Saturday, July 22, and 1:20 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, an unknown suspect used her personal information to open a Walmart Mastercard. Complainant advised she did not apply for this and was advised by Walmart she would need to file a police report. She contacted a Stratford, Connecticut, location since that is where the card was opened at and used. They advised her she needed to file a report with her local law enforcement agency.



• A Winwood Lane complainant stated between 12:30 p.m., Friday, July 28, and noon, Monday, July 31, several items were stolen by a suspect from the house from which they were being evicted. Complainant stated she last talked to the suspect the previous Friday when he stated he was going to mow the yard and take the rest of his things. Complainant stated she has receipts for the stolen property. When she tried to call him about the missing items he would not answer.

• At 4:14 p.m., Wednesday July 5, a suspect was observed inside JCPenney, 11543 Parkside Drive, by complainant. The suspect made her way around the store selecting different items and concealed them inside her purse. The suspect then exited the store passing all points of sale without making an attempt to pay. Total value of items stolen was $410.78.. The suspect was identified by reporting officer.



• A Union Road complainant stated between 12:01 a.m., Saturday, July 1, and 11:59 p.m., Friday, July 14, both suspects were in the victim’s residence and were able to gain access to power tools with a total value of $638. She stated both suspects stayed at her residence and helped her in her business. She advised one suspect admitted to her that he pawned a Hitachi miter saw and Dewalt right angle drill. He did not advise her of where he pawned the items, but she advised he has a history of pawning things.



• A Station West Drive complainant advised betweem 7:30 and 7:40 p.m., Sunday, July 31, her 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was broken into and items stolen with a total value of $1,020. Complainant advised she left her vehicle unlocked and her purse was left in the front seat of the vehicle.



• At 8:17 p.m., Monday, July 31, a KCSO unit responded to Kroger, 189 Brooklawn St., on a report of shoplifting. The complainant stated the suspect concealed a six-pack of Smirnoff Ice, valued at $7.99, and attempted to skateboard out of the store and fell, breaking the bottles. The suspect was arrested and released to his aunt, who is his custodian.



• A Branch Road complainant advised between 3:15 and 3:27 p.m., Sunday, July 30, an unknown suspect shattered the windshield on her 2013 Hyundai Elantra. She advised she was at



McFee Park and when she came back to her car to leave, she saw that the windshield was busted. Value of damage with listed as $500.



• A complainant from Elliott’s Boots & Shoes, 620 N. Campbell Station Road, advised between 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 28, and 2:45 p.m., Sunday, July 30, s suspect came into the store and stole six pairs of shoes with a total value of $641.94. She advised the suspect has come into the store before. She said that the suspect left the shoeboxes but took the shoes.