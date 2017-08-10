Hornstra tops among FDCC Women’s Club Championship No. 1 finishers
Carol Hornstra edged Catherine Manning 1 up in that highlight match, while 1st Flight and 2nd Flight champions also were crowned.
All were celebrated during a ceremony in FDCC ballroom following the final 18 holes of this 54-hole event. Scott Moran, FDCC PGA head professional and event coordinator, toasted all 12 final day survivors among a field of 19 who teed off Tuesday, Aug. 1.
“And I want to toast Catherine Manning and Carol Hornstra for the job that they did today. … That match was great, it kept going back and forth. Congratulations to both of you,” he told the gathering.
“Every single match this year was phenomenal.”
Manning addressed the gathering, teasing Hornstra about a “special ingredient” to her success from No. 15 through No. 18 to close the match on fire Friday, which drew big laughter. Moran also teased Hornstra with laughs following.
“Catherine and I had a great match. We did go back and forth,” Hornstra said, also playing along about the special ingredient. “My philosophy is, ‘it should be fun.’”
Other winners: Championship Flight consolation, Karen Jones 5 & 3 versus Shawn McGraw.
First Flight winner: Judy Strandquist 3 & 1 versus Betty Davis.
First Flight consolation, Betty MacDonald 1 up versus Debbie Siddons.
Second Flight winner, Betty Dick 2 up versus Sue Tackett.
Second Flight consolation: Nancy Alford 5 & 4 versus Mary Christofferson.