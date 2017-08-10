Keeling, FHS golf girls champs at TN National; boys open season strong

Adrian Pearce, Lenoir City High School golf head coach, presents the Medalist plaque to Emily Keeling, Lady Admirals senior who fired a 138 that included a 69 on day two.

Thanks to a red-hot 69 on day two, Lady Admirals senior Emily Keeling took girls Medalist honors (79-69—148). Keeling sank five birdies on the back nine for a 32 on holes 10 through 18 Aug. 1. “She did awesome,” Kathy Nagy, new FHS girls and boys head coach, said.



Lindsay Ott, FHS freshman, finished fourth individually.



Also helping the Lady Admirals win the team title were senior Jennaly Nolan and sophomore Aynsleigh Martin.



Meanwhile, Farragut’s boys finished second led by Steven Haremski, a junior, who earned Medalist honors after firing a 68-68—136. “He was outstanding,” Nagy said about Harenski.



Also contributing for the FHS boys were freshmen Lance Simpson, sophomore Hayden Ott and freshmen Connor Price and A.J. Rinehart.