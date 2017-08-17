police reports

• A Tecoa Quarry Road complainant advised between Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, Aug. 10, a suspect took his lawn mower. The complainant stated the lawn mower was in the back of his 1991 Nissan Pathfinder. The complainant stated his Pathfinder was totaled and just sitting in his driveway waiting to be scrapped. The complainant advised the suspect took the lawn mower out of the vehicle before it was picked up and was pawned at Cash America in Knoxville. Value of loss was listed at $200.

• A complainant at U-Haul, 10883 Kingston Pike, advised Sunday, July 2, advised the suspect rented a 2017 GMC Sierra listed vehicle from U-Haul and had not returned it to the company’s lot by Thursday, Aug. 10. Complainant stated they have attempted to contact the suspect several times but have received no answer. Value of vehicle was listed at $55,000.



• A complainant at Kohl’s, 11530 Kingston Pike, stated the suspects entered the store at 1:57 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, and exited the store at 2:05 p.m. without paying for two Dyson vacuums. Value of loss listed at $1,000.



• A complainant at Clarion Inn and Suites, 11341 Campbell Lakes Drive, stated a possible suspect checked into a motel room at 3:50 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7. Complainant said the next morning, Tuesday, Aug. 8, the maid asked her to come into the room rented by the possible suspect. According to the complainant a small refrigerator, LG television and radio/alarm clock were missing from the room. Total value of loss is listed at $430. Complainant advised she contacted the possible suspect, who told her he had two friends with him. She said the possible suspect who rented the room told her he had gotten into an argument with his friends and left the motel room at around 11:30 a.m., Aug. 7, and never returned. According to the complainant, the man renting the room denied taking the items and said it must have been one of his friends.



A Coyote Road complainant advised between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, an unknown suspect took his loaded handgun out of his friend’s Chevrolet Silverado. Value of gun was listed at $350. Complainant stated the gun was in his lunch box in the vehicle, which he further stated was parked at 11507 Kingston Pike near the construction site for new Planet Fitness.



• A Eugene Disney Lane complainant advised between 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, and 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, the suspect took her friend’s 1997 BMW [value listed at $3,000]. Complainant stated her son drove the vehicle to the Clarion hotel, 11341 Campbell Lakes Drive, where he met the suspect. Complainant advised the suspect asked to borrow the vehicle to go to the store, but never returned. Complainant was advised by a friend the suspect had posted pictures on Facebook, saying the vehicle was now his. Complainant stated she did not give the suspect the vehicle.



• A Burney Circle complainant advised between 12:01 a.m., Monday, July 31, and 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, an unknown suspect took jewelry from her residence. This included a $6,000 white-gold-plated, one-center diamond ring with diamond clustered surrounding. Total value of all jewelry taken is listed at $8,600. Victim advised she has been moving and has had several people in her residence. She said someone with the moving company possibly took the items.



• The suspect, a construction company owner, was hired by a Windham Hill Road victim in the spring for three construction projects at his house: remodel a bathroom, install a trex deck and add a downstairs patio. Suspect only completed a portion of the work. Neither the suspect nor his company had ever held a contractor’s license or home improvement license in the State of Tennessee. Suspect fraudulently presented himself as a licensed contractor.