• The recent farragutpress article, “Town ranks [No.] 7 in TN to live” etc., was good information

— but I have to disagree. In fact, we are no longer looking at houses for sale in Farragut because of the rundown appearance of this community. Empty buildings and storefronts lack of property maintenance, and your post office in the [Town Hall] area. Too many un-kept and vacant commercial properties have devalued your community. And after seeing this article, I had to call attention to it. Maintain your community. Don’t send people to Hardin Valley; that’s where we’re looking now. Farragut is just too run down.







