Sola Salon Studios has mix of stylists
The suite location, 11324 Parkside Drive, has eight stylists in its 18-suite facility.
“We’re completing a renovation, and we should have that finished in maybe five or six weeks. We have great changes happening,” said Jessica Bolton, manager of Sola Salon Studios. “They are motivating and exciting for me and for the stylists. You can tell there’s a new energy around the salon.”
For example, Bolton said Ashley Cotie Adcock, who owns Designs By Ashley, has moved from a single suite to a double suite.
Likewise, Holley Bryant, owner of Peace Love Hair, has moved to a larger suite, which she will be sharing with a new stylist, Jamie Myers, who will be opening Tousled hair salon. Myers said she is hoping to open in early September.
Additionally, Sola Salon Studios will be adding three other new stylists to its family: Medical Aesthetics & Regenerative Center, owned by Ray Bello, M.D.; BK Lash & Skin Boutique, owned by Beverly Kobus, and a salon owned by Samantha Sharp.
Bello, who opened Aug. 1, has been a physician for more than 30 years. He comes from Memphis most recently. “As part of my job as an interventional pain physician, I do a lot of injections, including the spine, the muscles, the joints, tendons,” Bello said. “I’m also a neurologist, so I work with a lot of injuries of the nerves and muscles.”
His hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and other days by appointment.
Kobus is bringing a new technique, Elleebana Lash Lifting, to Knox County — hoping to open in September. “Lash Lifting is becoming the biggest trend in the eyelash industry,” Kobus said. “Lash lifting allows you to enhance your natural lashes, making them look longer and fuller without getting lash extensions.”
“There is virtually no aftercare required and you don’t have to worry about your extensions falling out and having to go back for refills, and the treatment will last six to eight weeks, ” she added.
Sharp, who is opening Sharp Men’s Salon, specializes in men’s haircuts.
For more information, check out the Sola’s website at www.solaknoxville.com.