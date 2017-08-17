Sola Salon Studios has mix of stylists

Ashley Adcock, right, owner of Designs by Ashley, has settled into her new double suite space at Sola Salon Studios at 11324 Parkside Drive, to serve customers such as Julie Williams from Maryville.

Additionally, Sola Salon Studios will be adding three other new stylists to its family: Medical Aesthetics & Regenerative Center, owned by Ray Bello, M.D.; BK Lash & Skin Boutique, owned by Beverly Kobus, and a salon owned by Samantha Sharp.



Bello, who opened Aug. 1, has been a physician for more than 30 years. He comes from Memphis most recently. “As part of my job as an interventional pain physician, I do a lot of injections, including the spine, the muscles, the joints, tendons,” Bello said. “I’m also a neurologist, so I work with a lot of injuries of the nerves and muscles.”



His hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and other days by appointment.



Kobus is bringing a new technique, Elleebana Lash Lifting, to Knox County — hoping to open in September. “Lash Lifting is becoming the biggest trend in the eyelash industry,” Kobus said. “Lash lifting allows you to enhance your natural lashes, making them look longer and fuller without getting lash extensions.”



“There is virtually no aftercare required and you don’t have to worry about your extensions falling out and having to go back for refills, and the treatment will last six to eight weeks, ” she added.



Sharp, who is opening Sharp Men’s Salon, specializes in men’s haircuts.



For more information, check out the Sola’s website at www.solaknoxville.com.