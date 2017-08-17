‘Kaye George’ has 10 novels published

Egner has a contract for new series

udy Egner, left, and Cheryl Peyton chat during the Aug. 3 meeting of Authors Guild of Tennessee at Faith Lutheran Church. The public is invited to the next meeting, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at the church.

Egner said she’s always written, but not always been successful.



“When I could hold a crayon, I used to make up stories that went with my crayon drawings,” she said. “When I was in college, I sent stories to the New Yorker. ... My professor for my composition courses had discovered Saul Bellow, so I was encouraged. He told me I would be a great writer if I kept writing for 20 years,” she laughed.



“What I finally did is I was working on a novel for about 10 years,” Egner added. “I worked and worked and worked on it. Novels don’t come naturally to me. I found an online chapter of Sisters in Crime. I quit my



programming job to write full-time.



“Meanwhile, I started getting short stories published. After 10 years I got a novel, ‘Choke,’ published. I took that back and self-published it after a year. I’ve had nine novels published since about 2010.”



Penguin Books published a cozy mystery series under the name Janet Cantrell. Now she’s got a new contract for a new series with Kensington Books.



“I’m kind of astounded,” she said. “I always thought if I could get one novel published, I could die happy. But that’s not true because you always want to write a sequel and you get an idea for another sequel and it never stops. I’ve made the Barnes & Nobles bestseller list, but I’d like to make the New York Times.”