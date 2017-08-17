HVA marching band show is ‘Wolfgang,’ with a twist
The camp ran from Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 28. Their work ended with a performance Friday, July 28, on the HVA football field for a gathering of parents and other band boosters.
“It’s a preview of what they’ve learned so far,” Alex Rector, HVA Band director, said.
“[The members] are willing to be out here, so it’s a good sign,” he added. “The kids are working harder than in the past, and with the weather getting hotter toward the end of the week, I’m just really proud of their effort and determination.”
During band camp members learn the basics, from the movements and footwork to show routines and music, he said.
This year’s show, “Wolfgang,” is centered on the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — but with a twist.
“We are combining the music with a classic werewolf myth story,” Rector said.
“When we started talking about the show, we first came up with a werewolf show but we wanted to add a twist that was a little different, so we came up with Mozart,” he added. “We thought a play on the words of his name was interesting.”
HVA marching band has 150 members this year, which is the most it has ever had, he said.
“Thatís exciting,” he added. “Last year we had 137 members.”
Besides performing at football games, the band will participate in competitions.
“The biggest contest is the Contest of Champions [at Middle Tennessee State University] in Murfreesboro,” Rector said. “That’s basically the state championship for Tennessee marching bands.”
HVA also will be hosting a Spirit of the Valley Invitational marching band contest Oct. 7, and take part in another competition, Bands of America, a regional event at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
A few local competitions also will be sprinkled into the band’s schedule.