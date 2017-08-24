Choto-Heron’s Point to get sprayed

Knox County Health Department officials are reacting to the latest “lab report,” which “confirms the presence of West Nile virus in Culex mosquitoes in six areas of Knox County” including one area in Concord, a KCHD press release stated.



Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol, KCHD will spray for mosquitoes in the Choto/Heron’s Point area in Concord between 9 p.m. and midnight, Thursday, Aug. 24, weather permitting, “to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of WNV spreading to humans,” the release further stated.



Subdivisions to be treated are Amber Woods, Bayview West, Choto Farms, Heron’s Point, Livery, Mallard Bay, Tanglewood, Walnut Grove and the Woods at Montgomery Cove.

“A follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7,” the release stated. “Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard. Spray area details are available, maps are included.”



“While it doesn’t occur every mosquito season, it’s not altogether uncommon for this many mosquito pools to test positive for West Nile virus at once,” said Ronnie Nease, KCHD Environmental Health Director. “Mosquito season is here, and we need the community to do their part to help reduce mosquito-borne disease by wearing mosquito repellant and by dumping any standing water on their property every week.”