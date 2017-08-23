Town seeks more youth to serve on committees

Town of Farragut invites civic-minded high school juniors and seniors who live in the Farragut area to share their ideas by participating on a Town committee.



Youth representatives take part in discussions and interact with fellow committee members, but do not have a formal vote due to legal constraints. Selected candidates typically serve for one academic year, but some opt to serve longer.

Jack Coker, a homeschooler, and Carson Scott, a senior at Concord Christian School, have been serving on committees.



Coker, son of Michael and Jennifer Coker, began serving on the Farragut Municipal Planning Commission in July 2016.



“I feel like I’ve really gotten to know how the process works,” he said. “It’s really interesting to see how the committee weighs listening to the public and the developers and coming up with compromises with both. It’s a very balanced system, I’ve come to find.”



Over the last year, he has sat with FMPC members at the public meetings held on the third Thursday, usually at 7 p.m., in Town Hall.



He’s enjoyed it so much he’s asked to continue for another year. Coker plans to earn a liberal arts degree and then a master’s degree in urban planning.



“We’ve lived here a long time and my family goes way back here,” Coker said. “My first descendent, William Coker, came to an area north of Knoxville in 1793 and eventually settled in the Cedar Bluff/Byington area. My goal is to eventually down the road have an urban planning firm. I would love to have it in Farragut. I really love this community.



“A big project I’m very interested in is the idea of the Town Center District,” he added. “Increasing walkability and encouraging the community to be out and about to meet their neighbors and engage in the Farragut community is something I really support. “



Scott, son of Brent and Terri Scott, began serving on the Economic Development Advisory Committee in January.



“My time on the EDAC has been an amazing experience,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about Farragut and what it has to offer. I learned about tourism and how it works and why it is such a necessity to the growth of a town. And I’ve learned how events are set up to bring publicity to a business or the Town in general.



“I would encourage other students to volunteer because it is a real eye-opener and gives you an insider’s perspective on how Farragut really works,” added Scott, who plans to go to Lipscomb University in Nashville and major in business marketing.



A letter of recommendation from a principal, teacher or guidance counselor is required. Private and home-schooled students are welcome to apply.



The following committees currently have a youth opening: Arts Council, Museum Committee, Farragut/Knox County Schools Education Relations Committee and Visual Resources Review Board.



Openings on these committees are expected in January 2018: Economic Development Advisory Committee, Parks and Athletics Council, Planning Commission and Stormwater Advisory Committee.



For more info, contact Jennifer Hatmaker at jhatmaker@townoffarragut.org or 865-218-3363.



To learn more about each committee and apply, visit townoffarragut.org/youth.