Police Reports
• A Rockwell Farm Lane complainant stated between 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, and 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, a suspect broke into his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.
A handgun, valued at $500, was in the console and the doors were left unlocked, with no damage made upon entry to the vehicle. The handgun was in the possession of a sibling during this incident.
• At 11:39 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to a Forest Ridge Circle residence for a burglary. The complainant was a neighbor and watched a white male enter her neighbor’s house. The complainant’s husband then went to the house. The unknown male left out of the front door. The complainant confronted the male and took pictures of him and the vehicle as he drove away. He was a white male approximately 25 to 30 years of age, weighing 180 pounds with a white T-shirt and black shorts. He was driving a gold Ford crew cab F150 pick-up truck.. The truck was run through NCIC and came back to an owner at a Lynnwood Lane address in Oak Ridge. The homeowner returned and could not find anything missing from his residence.