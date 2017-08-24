Shae Design Studio anticipates grand-opening celebration

Shae Design Studio welcomes the community to visit its expanded showroom during its upcoming grand opening.



SDS, which opened its design studio and showroom at 10420 Kingston Pike in Lovell Heights March 5, 2016, with 6,000 square feet, has expanded its space by 4,200 square feet. The grand



opening celebration is slated from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

The event will include a ribbon cutting from 4 to 6 p.m., although the showroom will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. SDS will offer 15 percent off everything in the store during the grand opening.



“And we’re giving away furniture pieces,” Shae Seeber, SDS owner, said, adding there will be door prizes and drawings.



Seebert and her team provide interior decorating, renovation projects, kitchen cabinetry and furnishings for their customers. She also writes about Knoxville area design trends in Everything Knoxville magazine.



SDS initially was located in Pellissippi Perimeter Park before she outgrew that space and moved to Lovell Heights shopping center last year.



She expanded the building so the business could carry more



furniture, home design and decors. Construction started in June and was completed three weeks ago.



“We got to open the first of August,” she said. “So far, we love it.”



The extra space not only gave SDS a bigger showroom, it also provided an extra conference room to show 3-D designs to clients wanting to make kitchen renovations, Seeber added.



To gain the additional 4,200 square feet, Seeber said, “We took over the large retail space next to us.



“Our customers here loved our [previous] space, but we couldn’t offer all the different, large furniture. We didn’t have room for those great things.”



“[The expansion] allows us to have everything in-house — bedroom furniture, dining room furniture — and we have a whole selection of accessories and wall art,” she said.



SDS’s normal hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. It is closed Sunday.