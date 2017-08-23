Nanny’s adds color to Summit View

Ms. Slaughter’s class from Nanny’s Child Care at Ft. Sanders West holds their artwork, which were given to Summit View of Farragut nursing home. In back, from left, are Henry Trudell, McAfee Roehner, Mason Chen, Henrik Busch, Trevor Teske, Adelyn Hall, McKinley Meador and Samuel Russell. Front, from left, are Jack Montuori, Ellen Deichert, Samuel Guo and London Bradley.

“Last summer we sold lemonade and cookies and gave the money to the Ronald McDonald House. This year is our art project and 15 Pre-K students did watercolor, acrylic and crayon pictures for the residents of Summit View. The kids did artwork over the summer, knowing they would send one piece of their choice. Their art project had a lot of love in it. They knew this would help brighten their day. The director, Denise



Lane, encourages the children to do art to improve coordination, imagination, creative thinking and spatial skills.” Nanny’s has about 325 children enrolled.