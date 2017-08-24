McMinn awaits Admirals’ trip this Friday

Farragut’s first-round victim in last season’s run to the Class 5A state title and this Friday’s opponent in Athens, “McMinn County is very familiar to us,” Admirals head coach Eddie Courtney said. “They’re a good team. They’re well-coached and they do a good job running the Wing-T offense.



“They’re big and they’re physical. Playing Bradley Central and having scrimmages against Ooltewah and Cookeville will help us against them,” he added.

The Cherokees opened their 2017 campaign with a 33-7 rout of crosstown rival McMinn Central in Athens last Friday.



McMinn County head coach Bo Cagle is in his 11th season.



The Cherokees entered the season having to replace four starters on the defensive line.



McMinn County also is young in the secondary.



The Cherokees’ strength is on the offensive front, as all five linemen return: James Millsaps (left guard); Mason Bortle (left tackle); Tommy Trotter (right guard); Kyle Johnson (right tackle) and Scott Swafford (center).



On offense, senior quarterback Bradley Hayes returns as a three-year starter. He was the field general when Cagle installed the Wing-T two years ago.



He’s the lone returner among McMinn County’s offensive skill players.



Running back Cam Johnson scored two touchdowns last week.



This Aug. 25 game between the Admirals and Cherokees [7:30 p.m. kickoff], will represent the 17th meeting between the two schools.



Farragut leads the all-time series 13-3.