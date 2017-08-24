HVA looks to bounce back at home vs. West

HARDIN VALLEY — When Hardin Valley Academy plays its home opener Friday night, Hawks head coach Wes Jones knows his team must come ready to play.



HVA will be looking for its first win of the young football season when it takes on West High Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks opened their 2017 campaign with a heartbreaking 21-20 loss at Oak Ridge.

The Hawks (0-1) had their chances against the Wildcats, but penalties and mistakes would lead to the young squad’s demise.



“We’re a good team and we’re going to win football games,” Jones said. “We have to learn from this and get ready to host West.”



Junior Luke DeFur agreed.



“We have to move on and we can’t sulk about this game,” he said.



The Rebels, however, won’t have much pity for the Hawks. West (0-1) had its own problems in Week 1. The Rebels dropped a 17-3 decision to Bearden at home Saturday night.



Bearden’s defense forced a fumble and picked off West quarterback Drake Peer three times.



West head coach Lamar Brown is in his first season following a successful run at Morristown West.



Key players for the Rebels include: Peer; Daniel Ledbetter (running back/wide receiver); Juan Davis (running back/defensive back/kick returner); Grant Tierney (running back); Cal Cook (linebacker); Harrison Killian (defensive back) and Jason Eskridge (running back).



The Rebels have claimed all six games in the all-time series, winning 17-10 last year in the 2016 season opener for both schools. Hardin Valley dropped a 16-15 decision at home in 2015.