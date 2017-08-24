Mixed results for HVA, BHS girls soccer

KNOXVILLE --— It was a week of mixed results for two area high school girls soccer teams during last weekend’s Bearden Invitational at Bruce Allender Field.



Hardin Valley Academy dropped three games in one of the state’s top tournaments while the host Lady Bulldogs won two of their three matches.

The Lady Hawks closed out their tournament stay with a 4-3 loss to Clarksville Sunday morning, Aug. 20. Hardin Valley forward Gwen Breslin tallied in the 50th minute. The Lady Hawks, which outshot Clarksville 14-5, took a 2-1 lead when sophomore Emily Whitley buried a shot in the 56th minute.



Breslin tallied for HVA in the 66th minute. “We played some really tough teams here and this will really help us get ready for our real season,” Breslin said.



Meanwhile, Bearden (2-1) earned a 4-0 victory Sunday over Bartlett [1-2]. Four different Lady Bulldogs scored, starting with senior Addie Crawford’s tally in the ninth minute.



The Lady Bulldogs got second-half markers from Ashtyn Glover, Grace Roddy and Abby Brewer.



Bearden opened tourney play with a 3-0 win over Christ Presbyterian Academy Friday before losing to Springboro 1-0 Saturday.



“We were a little sloppy today,” BHS head coach Ryan Radcliffe said. “We start district play this week and I was really looking for us to build momentum going into that. I know when you play three games in three days in 95-degree weather that you’re going to have some tired legs. It was nice for us to get Abby and Ashtyn going. They’re our big guns.”