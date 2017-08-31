Ads open at home vs M-West

When Farragut and Morristown West collide on FHS’s Bill Clabo Field tonight, Thursday, Aug. 31, it will mark the first time the two schools have ever met in varsity football.



The two programs have a history of scrimmages, but the stakes will be a little higher tonight because it’s the Region 1-6A opener for both schools.



Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.



“We’ve never played before but we used to scrimmage them every year,” Admirals head coach Eddie Courtney said of the Trojans. “We got out of that about six years ago.”



Farragut (2-0) may have never officially tangled with Morristown West (1-1), but Courtney said he knows the Trojans have a proud football past.



“They have a rich tradition and they’re a good team,” Courtney said. “They’ll present a challenge for us. It’s our first region game, so our kids know how important it is.



“People in Morristown love their football, whether it’s at Morristown East or Morristown West,” he added.

The Trojans have had mixed results in their first two games under first-year head coach Alvin Sanders, who replaced Lamar Brown.



With Brown now coaching at West High in Knoxville, Sanders and the Trojans knocked off Morristown East 42-20 Aug. 18.



Morristown West, however, dropped a 38-14 decision to Greeneville last week.



But the Trojans didn’t have the services of starting quarterback John Foreback against the Greene Devils.



Zach Young played against Greeneville and proved to be a double threat for the Trojans. He was 5-for-8 passing for 78 yards. He also rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries.



Like the Trojans, Farragut has used backup quarterbacks this season. Gavin Wilkinson and Jake Evans have split time under center in victories over Bradley Central and McMinn County, with senior starter Max Travis nursing an injured finger on his throwing hand.



“They’re a lot like us. They’ve had to use a backup quarterback,” Courtney said. “They’re backup quarterback played well. He’s



versatile. He can throw and he



can run.”



Defensively, The Trojans employ a 4-3 scheme. Courtney said that was a change Sanders has made since being named head coach.



“They switched from a 3-4 to a 4-3 and their defensive tackles are very talented and their secondary is good,” Courtney said.



Key players to watch for the Trojans include: Young; running back Jadon Payne [who scored Morristown West’s lone offensive touchdown against the Greene Devils] and Davis Connelly [who scored on a return of a fumble recovery].



“I think that we’ve gotten better over the last two weeks,” Courtney said. “We have several people who can catch the ball and we have three guys who can throw the ball.”



“We’re just looking forward to getting the chance to play at home for the first time and we’re excited because the game is going to be on television,” the Admirals skipper added.