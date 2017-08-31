Lady Hawks beat nemesis FHS, No. 2 in Early Bird

Prescott, Kirby, Mitchell earn special praise

Alex Kirby, HVA senior setter [10], prepares a kill attempt for a Lady Hawks teammate against Goodpasture Saturday, Aug. 26.

McCurry said beating Farragut, a nemesis in recent years, “was nice. It was a stepping stone to the finals.”



“Over the past few years while they still had their strong [Class of 2017] seniors, it was a very difficult thing for us to beat them,” Mandy Prescott, senior star outside hitter, said. “But this year we have a very strong core.”



“When we had to go to somebody, Mandy Prescott was our go-to hitter,” McCurry said about her play during Early Bird.



Ravenwood edged HVA 15-11 in a third and deciding game in the championship match, with the Lady Hawks losing game one 25-23 and winning game two 25-16.



“This is not bad at all. We came out to win. We were almost there,” Prescott said.



As for other individuals during the tournament, “Alex Kirby I thought played really well overall, very steady for us,” McCurry said about her senior setter. “She’s a great leader.



“I know Izzy [Isabella Mitchell, senior libero] was stable on defense for us. She’s our glue.”



Hardin Valley entered the week with a 17-3 overall record.



