Lady Admirals soccer wins two during Gatlinburg tourney

GATLINBURG — Farragut High School’s girls soccer team has had its share of struggles early in 2017. The Lady Admirals, however, picked up a pair of wins over the weekend at the Smoky Mountain Cup at Rocky Top Sports World.



Farragut [2-5] closed out its stay in Sevier County with a 4-0 win versus Ravenwood Sunday morning, Aug. 27. Senior Skylor Keane scored a pair of goals. Kelly Bond and Eryn Hill also tallied against the Lady Raptors.



Goalkeeper Elizabeth Everling picked up a shutout.



“They were good. They beat everybody else in our bracket,” Drew Payne, FHS head coach, said about the Lady Raptors. “They destroyed both of the other teams that they played in the tournament.

“But we played well. We won our bracket and we played well throughout the whole tournament,” he added. “We weren’t really looking to come home with a trophy. We did. But we were really wanting to build on the momentum that we had and we did that too. It was nice to go up there and get a couple of wins. We had a frustrating start to the regular season after having a good preseason.”



On Saturday, the Lady Admirals picked up their first win of the season when they notched a 5-2 victory over Chattanooga GPS.



Emily Guigou and Keane each scored twice in that match while Hill, who was playing forward, also tallied for Farragut.



The Lady Admirals opened the tourney with a 3-2 loss to White Station Friday night, Aug. 25.



Farragut, which blew a 2-1 halftime lead, got a pair of markers from senior Elise Stepp, who has been a four-year starter.



“We played pretty well in that game and we were ahead 2-1 at halftime, and it was like here we go again. We played really well against White Station, but we lost,” Payne said.



Farragut has opened its season with seven consecutive games away from home and Payne noted that he had to make some adjustments at last weekend’s tournament.



“We really didn’t play our game because we’ve been playing on tight narrow fields,” he said. “We like to possess the ball when we play at home on the wide field.



“We possessed the ball pretty well but we didn’t try to possess it quite as much.”



Farragut returns to action tonight (Thursday, Aug. 31) when it travels to Lenoir City for its District 4-AAA opener. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.



The Lady Admirals will then play their home opener against Hardin Valley Academy starting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7.