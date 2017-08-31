Turkey Creek SalonSpa looks to continue 25 years of success

Molly Freels, Natural Alternatives SalonSpa master stylist, cuts the hair of long-time customer Angie Eason at the salon and spa in Turkey Creek.

“Our mission at Natural Alternatives is to serve our guests in a positive, creative, professional environment; to better their lives with exceptional service, and to promote home care that emphasizes wellness, beauty and environmental awareness in relaxing, healthy surroundings,” Hampton added. “Natural Alternatives also offers complimentary, value-added services along with the full line of Aveda products the newest trends in hair, makeup, skin care and massage.



“We also offer services for couples. I have seen mothers and daughters come in for services,” Anthony Giordano, manager of the Turkey Creek location, said.



“I love coming here,” said Angie Eason, a long-time customer. “I love walking in the door and relaxing. Everyone is always very helpful.”



Hampton was the first Aveda “pure-fessional” in Knox County and said she has worked to assemble “a team of technical experts and trend artists who share the company’s philosophy of serving clients from a holistic and sustainable point of view.”



With three locations in Knox County, the salon and spa started small in the historic Bearden area in 1992. Hampton’s daughter, the late Angela Nica Hampton, “had just graduated from cosmetology school and I was behind the chair as a hairdresser,” Hampton said. “We opened in this little place in Homberg in Bearden and outgrew it in two years.”



Now, Hampton said she and her team are considering expanding the space at the Bearden location and improving technology in her salons. “We already use social media,” she added.



Hampton said she has watched the beauty industry change. When she and Nica founded the company in Bearden in 1992, Hampton said, “People were just starting to think about recycling, reusing and stopping the use of chemicals on their skin and their hair and their body, going with more organic, more natural [products].



“Customers were looking for something, not just for hair and skin, that would promote their well-being,” she added.



To provide that, the Hamptons partnered with Aveda. “I knew the owner of the Aveda Corporation and their environmental mission,” Hampton said.



Natural Alternatives is open seven days a week: from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday; from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday.



To book an appointment, call 865-558-3738 or visit www.naturalalternativessalonspa.com



