A 1-to-1 massage experience for Pacceka clients

Reggie White, owner of Pacceka Massage Meditations, LLC, 10863 Kingston Pike.

“I had my business plan set out before I graduated and



everything,” he added, then laughed while also adding, “It’s changed a little bit since then but it’s had to.”



White, who came from an art and design background, said he never had a massage before he enrolled in school to be a massage therapist.



“Some friends had, kind of roundabout, asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about massage before? You seem good with your hands,’” he added.



“It’s odd for me the way it works both ways, between getting the art and science [of massage] because it’s very much for me an artistry.”



He enrolled in Arbor College, a massage school located off Papermill Road, where he studied for a little less than a year. After graduation, the state of Tennessee required him to have about 500 hours of bodywork and instructional time to get his license.



“It’s all state-regulated,” White said about the massage business. He was then required to take the Massage Board Licensure Examination.



“All massage board therapists have to take it before they’re even allowed to [operate professionally],” he said.



White passed the exam in March 2015 and got his license soon afterward. Before starting his business, he was a clinic coordinator at Arbor School, where he prepared students for the MBLE.



“I actually still work at Blackberry Farm right now, but on a limited schedule,” he said.



Pacceka is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. White offers extended hours on the weekends to accommodate clients’ schedules.



For more info: call 865-264-2033 or visit www.pacceka.com