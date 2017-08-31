A 1-to-1 massage experience for Pacceka clients
White, a licensed massage therapist, has opened Pacceka Massage Meditations, LLC, at 10863 Kingston Pike, Farragut, where he is sharing space with CrossFit Farragut in Patriot’s Corner, where David’s Abbey Carpets & Floors is located.
Starting the business the first of August, White provides full-body massage or partial massage depending on the clients’ needs. He also gives face, scalp, hands and foot treatments “for people who don’t want a full-body massage.
“This is a nice day spa kind of treatment, where you can get to relax,” White said. “I like to give people their time and their space, acclimate to things, to have the time to actually settle and not feel rushed.
“A lot of things pushed me toward doing this [business],” he added, pointing out while there are a lot of massage spas and studios out there, all with good therapists, “at some point everything becomes very focused on getting [customers] in and getting them out. You know, turnover.”
White said he wanted his studio to be a place where customers can take their time and “I’ll take my time with you.”
He has been doing massage professionally for about two years.
“Even since when I was in school, once I decided to pursue massage, I was adamant about having my own business,” White said. “That was kind of the whole goal the whole time because I could see it very clearly.
“I had my business plan set out before I graduated and
everything,” he added, then laughed while also adding, “It’s changed a little bit since then but it’s had to.”
White, who came from an art and design background, said he never had a massage before he enrolled in school to be a massage therapist.
“Some friends had, kind of roundabout, asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about massage before? You seem good with your hands,’” he added.
“It’s odd for me the way it works both ways, between getting the art and science [of massage] because it’s very much for me an artistry.”
He enrolled in Arbor College, a massage school located off Papermill Road, where he studied for a little less than a year. After graduation, the state of Tennessee required him to have about 500 hours of bodywork and instructional time to get his license.
“It’s all state-regulated,” White said about the massage business. He was then required to take the Massage Board Licensure Examination.
“All massage board therapists have to take it before they’re even allowed to [operate professionally],” he said.
White passed the exam in March 2015 and got his license soon afterward. Before starting his business, he was a clinic coordinator at Arbor School, where he prepared students for the MBLE.
“I actually still work at Blackberry Farm right now, but on a limited schedule,” he said.
Pacceka is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. White offers extended hours on the weekends to accommodate clients’ schedules.
For more info: call 865-264-2033 or visit www.pacceka.com