Camp’s Farragut Rotary summer finds variety of guest speakers

Diana Gossett, principal of Ridgedale Alternative School, was featured speaker during The Rotary Club of Farragut’s regular Wednesday noon meeting July 26. Joined in conversation after her address by Paul Sehgal, RCF member, Gossett spoke about the challenges and rewards of leading a school that combines diverse students: middle school students looking to bounce back after having been expelled from their previous school, mixed with special needs students from primary age to young adults — up to age 22. Ridgedale’s enrollment fluctuates between 75 and 125, Gossett said.

“My life was a Dilbert cartoon,” he recalled. “The pressure really caught up with me, and [the depression] is where Black Dog came from.”



Depression was like a black dog that “finally succeeded hijacking my life,” he said. “Going down is easier than going up.”



He eventually sought and received treatment for chronic depression and discovered exercise helped alleviate the symptoms of depression. From that, he founded Black Dog Fitness in 2015.



“I learned not to be afraid of the black dog,” he said. “No matter how bad it gets, take time to stop and get the right help.”



Guza said he has learned he is not alone in his experience with depression.



“It isn’t just you,” he said. “[Depression] is not a mood … it’s not a choice. He quoted statistics from American Society on Suicide, which states, “The annual age-adjusted suicide rate is 13.26 per 100,000 individuals.



He added, “1.1 million tries annually [to commit suicide].



“That’s a lot of people who are hurting so badly they would rather die.”



Guza said clinical depression is the result of a lack of the chemicals serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. Chronic depression, such as what Guza suffered from, “tends to come out of nowhere,” he added.



People suffering from depression focus on or target one thought.



“They can’t see past that one single target,” Guza said.



What can people do?



“Just pay attention … and make a plan to just do something,” he said.



Don’t try to fix the person and don’t leave him or her alone, Guza advised.



“Don’t say, ‘Call me if you need me…’ They won’t call,” he said. “Don’t say, ‘It could be worse’ or ‘cheer up, it isn’t that bad.’”



He also advised encouraging the person to get help.



“Depression does respond to treatment,” Guza said. “Within two weeks, I was feeling better.”



The most effective treatments are therapy, medications, a stable schedule and exercise.



“Exercise is what got me out of my rut,” he said. “It’s a shock to the brain and it promotes brain growth.”



For more information about Black Dog Fitness and Guza, e-mail to zach.guza@gmail.com or call 865-378-0415.