Hairston spreading wings as new fp advertising rep

As a car salesman, Peyton T. Hairston III had to wait for customers to come to him.



Now, however, as an advertising representative at farragutpress, “I can’t be at a better place than a community-based newspaper, where it’s all about getting out there and letting people know you’re here to help them grow their local business,” said Hairston, 30, who began his duties at the paper Aug. 9.



“To be able to help businesses grow along with us is really satisfying,” he added.



A 2005 graduate of Webb School of Knoxville, Hairston earned an undergraduate degree in marketing and sales from Elon University, Elon, North Carolina.



He then earned a law degree from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, before choosing a sales career.



“We’re really excited to have Peyton on board. We know his customers are going to enjoy getting to know him,” said Tony Cox, farragutpress publisher and president of Republic Newspapers, Inc., parent company of farragutpress.

“Peyton adds to the team a background of automotive sales and a history of achieving and exceeding sales goals, and will be an asset for the Farragut territory,” Sherry Long, farragutpress Advertising manager, said. “Peyton will be presenting businesses in the Farragut area advertising opportunities and planning advertising campaigns for the customers’ budgets.”



Hairston can be reached at 865-218-8884 or by e-mail at peyton@farragutpress.com.



