police reports

• A Broken Saddle Road complainant advised between 7 and 7:54 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, an unknown suspect took a purse and wallet, with a total listed value of $800, out of his 2018 Toyota Sequoia. The complainant stated the suspect shattered the front passenger side window, with damage estimated at $1,000. The complainant advised the vehicle was parked at Mayor Bob Leonard Park.

• At 7:34 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, Knox County Sheriff’s Officers responded to North Watt Road for a burglary of a vehicle, where officers came into contact with the victim. Victim stated she dropped her child off to play ball and went for a walk around 7 p.m. When she returned to her 2011 Toyota SIE around 7:15 p.m., she noticed her front passenger window was shattered, estimated value of damage $200, and her purse was missing with a total listed value of $80. Officers then spoke with a witness, who stated she observed a tall, black male dressed in all-black clothing looking into vehicles and when the suspect noticed her he got into the passenger seat of a silver Cadillac with dark tint on all windows before leaving. At 8:23 p.m. officers responded to McAlalister’s Deli for a call about a purse that was found. On arrival officers came in contact with another witness, who stated he found the purse laying on the top of the dumpsters behind the deli. Officers then returned the purse to the owner, but the victim’s ID cards and credit cards were still missing.



• A Cypress Pointe Drive complainant advised a suspect, the son of a new homeowner, stole her mother’s bank account information and used it to get money sometime between noon, Wednesday, Aug. 16, and 7:55 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23. The complainant advised she has power of attorney concerning the victim’s personal and financial matters, and she was paying the victim’s bills when she noticed the money missing from the account. The complainant stated there were two charges adding up to $114.90 missing from the account that went to the same business. The complainant stated she contacted the business and they gave the name that had been used. The complainant stated she believes the suspect got the bank account information from paperwork that is still inside the house.



• A Woodcliff Drive complainant stated at 1:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, an unknown suspect took her purse from her unlocked 1997 Toyota Camry. She advised she was in the parking lot of Kroger Marketplace in Farragut putting her groceries in her car. After walking away from her car for a brief moment, she returned to find her purse and contents [total listed value of $112] missing. She advised a man in the parking lot advised her he saw someone take her purse out of her vehicle when she walked away.



• A Cordova Lane complainant stated between 8:06 and 8:15 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, an unknown suspect gained entry into her 2017 Toyota Highland by shattering the rear driver side window [estimated value of damage listed at $500]. She advised she was parked in the parking lot of Primrose School of Farragut during the time of the incident. She stated her diaper bag was taken with various baby items with a total listed value of $275.



• At 7:48 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, a KCSO unit responded to Econolodge, 500 Lovell Road, in regard to a theft. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the victims, who stated they had been living in a hotel room for four months. They stated around 7 a.m. that Tuesday they left for work and when they returned back around 6:30 p.m., they noticed their wallet containing $400, including a passport, and clothing [valued at $100] had been removed from the room. Both victims stated they asked hotel staff and hotel staff advised that while they were gone, staff was moving their items from one room to another. However, the listed items were still missing. Complainant stated she found some of her clothing in a trash can on the back side of the hotel, along with her passport.



