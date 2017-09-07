police Reports

• A Pintail Road complainant advised between 12:01 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28, and 12:55 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, an unknown suspect damaged the driver’s side window of her Toyota vehicle by shattering it with an unknown object at a Lost Tree Lane address. She advised the door to the vehicle was open, but no property was taken. No value of damage was listed.



• An Oakmont Circle complainant advised between 11:50 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, and 3:11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, an unknown white female broke into his wife’s 2014 Lincoln Navigator. Complainant stated the suspect parked in front of their residence, pretending to have car trouble. Complainant advised the suspect made her way to the vehicle and busted out the passenger side window, when at this time the complainant came outside startling the suspect, and she took off. Estimated value of damage was listed at $100. Complainant stated the suspect was driving a dark-colored Ford Edge with a Loudon County tag. Complainant advised nothing of value was taken from the vehicle.

• A Way Station Trail complainant advised between midnight, Monday, Aug. 14, and 1:38 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, the suspect, her son, stole a flat-screen television [listed value $200], DVD player [listed value $250] and gold pendant jewelry [listed value $800] from her home. She advised he did not have permission to be in the house but he knew where the spare key was and used it to get into the house. Complainant advised she waited to make the report because she was trying to see if she could locate the items at a pawn shop.



• A Shadowfax Road complainant advised between 5:30 and 6:17 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, an unknown suspect stole jewelry out of her jewelry box. Total value of loss was listed at $350. She advised her house is for sale and they had an open house the day of the reported theft. She advised after the open house was over, she realized her jewelry was missing.



• At 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, Knox County Sheriff Office units were dispatched to Pilot convenience store along Lovell Road on report of a pedestrian stuck by a truck. After working the accident, Pilot employees informed officers the suspect had shoplifted a beer from inside the store. The manager/complainant showed officers a security video of suspect stealing the beer and running out of the business. Suspect was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries from the accident. A warrant will be filed.



• An Ashton Court complainant stated between 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, and 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, an unknown suspect broke into her 2000 Toyota Highlander and stole a GPS system and sunglasses with a total listed value of $800. Complainant stated the doors were locked and there was no damage done to the vehicle.



• A Lanesborough Way complainant stated between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, an unknown suspect took patio chairs and a George Foreman grill from his patio. Total value of stolen items was listed at $629. Complainant was advised to call back with a serial number for NCIC entry.



• A Gwinhurst Road complainant advised that at midnight, Monday, Aug. 21, she discovered an unknown suspect had stolen the license plate from her 2012 Ford Focus and replaced it with another plate. Value of stolen plate was listed at $60. Complainant stated the other license plate does not belong to her.



• A Mariners Point complainant stated between 12:01 a.m., and 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, a suspect gave him a $550 check to cash. He advised he took the check to his bank, Y12 Federal Credit Union, and had it cashed. He was later advised by his bank that the check was returned as no account. Complainant has tried to make contact with the suspect, but he refuses to answer calls. Complainant advised he knew the suspect through his grandson and was cashing the check to help him out. Suspect advised he needed the check cashed in order to pay the victim’s grandson for yard work he helped him complete.