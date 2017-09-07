businessbriefs

• Celia Gruzalski was named executive director of Concord Adult Day Enrichment Services at Concord United Methodist Church earlier this summer.

CADES is a daytime structured program of services and activities for senior adults in need of care, social contact and supervision because of either physical or mental functioning impairments.



Gruzalski had worked for CADES for several years, starting with a year as a volunteer, then moving on to job-share with the founding director, Diane Wright, for three years. She previously worked for several years in Denver for a nonprofit that served the elderly in a retirement community. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Colorado. After graduate school, she began working with the senior population.