SnooTy PaTooTie

Farragut’s lifestyle boutique with European flair

Hayley McGinnis, daughter of SnooTy PaTooTie owner/ president Kay McGinnis, models Barefoot Dreams apparel and French Kande jewelry.

“We do interior design as well,” she added.



McGinnis’s sister, Darlina Brooksbank, is the store’s interior designer.



The boutique started carrying Pom Pom Home bedding two years ago.



“It’s been a huge success,” McGinnis said. “It’s hard to find nice bedding



in Knoxville.”



Although the store has been in Aspen Square since 2015, McGinnis said, “I get 10 new people come in a day and tell me they didn’t know I was here. It’s a best-kept secret.”



Before going into retail, she was in the corporate world, in procurement management, for 20-plus years before leaving to spend more time with her family.



McGinnis took a three-year break then decided to get back in to the world of work.



“I just left, not thinking what I was going to do, but I wanted to do something,” she recalled.



So, McGinnis opened a boutique in April 2010 in The Shops at Homespun.



“Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “[Opening a home décor shop] has been a passion of mine for many, many years.”



McGinnis was at The Shops at Homespun for five years, then she decided to move her business to a storefront.



“I always wanted a shop but I didn’t know if I wanted the commitment of a shop,” she said. ”But, I tell you, the customer feedback, people telling me they love my products, was just the encouragement [I needed] to open my own shop, and I love what I do.”



So, in 2014, she moved her business to the historic district of Lenoir City. A year later, she wanted more space so she moved to the Aspen Square location.



“I really wanted to be in Farragut,” she said. “Farragut has been a perfect location for me. I love it.”



As her business grew, McGinnis expanded the store, doubling her space, in 2016. She said that expansion allowed her to add apparel, accessories and unique jewelry designs to her product line.



“I love the size of the store,” McGinnis said. “You develop relationships with customers. It’s a hands-on atmosphere.”



Her love for vintage and architectural design inspired her store’s style, McGinnis said.



“We just married vintage with the new and it’s a classic feeling that is unique,” she said. “It’s all about providing that uniqueness.



“And, when you look in [catalogues], you won’t find the items [in her store],” McGinnis added.



SnooTy PaTooTie is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, and closed Sunday.



For more information about the boutique, call 865-816-0787 or visit www.snootypatootiehomedecor.com.



