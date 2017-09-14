Third-graders providing Hurricane relief

Northshore Elementary School third-grade teacher Alyssa Hill watches as students Sarah Grace Welden and Jack Cardwell put money in the “Hope for Harvey” container.

“We talked in class about how those kids weren’t getting to go to school because their classrooms were flooded,” Hill said.



She should know: Hill was born and raised in Houston. Kingwood High School, in her family’s Houston neighborhood, was flooded.



“We did it last year for the [Sevier County] fires and our school raised almost $4,000 for the [American] Red Cross and Dollywood Foundation,” she said.



Her students have been gathering money for American Red Cross’s work in Texas.



As Hill lifted the heavy container, she tried to guess how much has been donated.



“We have $300 in paper money,” she said. “With the change, we might have $700. We’ll take it to the bank and turn in the change and then our bookkeeper will write a check to the Red Cross. We’ll specify which fund we want it to go to.



“I feel like it’s a good thing



for the kids to build community and we learn about geography in the third grade,” Hill added. “Even though these people



aren’t in our backyard, it’s good to help other people out.



“Now the kids are saying, ‘We’ll have to start saving for [Hurricane] Irma.’”











