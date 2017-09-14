Hemphill lands national speaker for FHS, HVA

Motivational speaker Bobby Petrocelli during a recent event.

Hemphill labeled Petrocelli a “national speaker.”



Perhaps his most popular book, “10 Seconds Will Change Your Life Forever,” has become “a top seller,” he added. “He recently spoke at some schools in Kentucky and had great success; great feedback from the school system.”



Hemphill said it’s important “to bring the magnitude of speaker Bobby is to the area to help students not only overcome what the 2016-17 school year brought, but to understand what these kids are going through.



“I’m really going to be interested to hear Bobby; I’ll be there all day when he’s speaking at Farragut,” he added. “I’m interested to hear his approach.”



Hemphill said he anticipates Petrocelli speaking about “overcoming obstacles, motivation, being self-driven from within.”



Working with Knox County Schools officials and principals from the seven schools selected to obtain permission for Petrocelli’s speaking tour, “It was about a 90-day process. … I finally got approval in mid-July,” Hemphill said.



He also credited Judy McConkey from State Farm corporate headquarters for helping obtain Petrocelli.



This a student-only event — no parents or members of the public are invited, Hemphill said.



For more information, call Hemphill at 865-675-3999.



