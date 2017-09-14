Pooch Plunge part of ‘Daze’

“We’re trying to encourage those who haven’t done it before,” he added.



Event is free of charge, and no pre-registration is required, Krempasky said.



The doggie diving board “looks to be about 16 to 18 inches” above the surface of the water, Krempasky said.



Those bringing more than one dog only will be allowed to have one dog jump at a time “to give everybody a chance. If you have multiple animals you’ll have to get back in line” for each dog, Krempasky said.



With Pooch Plunge and the weekend dog-jumping competition coordinated by Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs club, Friday’s local pet event will take place rain or shine — unless delayed by thunderstorms and lightning according to Krempasky.



Vendors will be on hand to sell snacks and various refreshments. A large tent will be set up, under which will be scores of tables and chairs.



“There’ll be plenty of parking on the far side of Village Green [shopping center] parking lot,” Krempasky said.



“The first 500 to the whole event will receive a Dog Park towel from PetSafe,” he added.



Dog Daze dog-jumping competition also can be viewed free of charge and takes place at the same location from 10 a.m. to early evening Saturday, Sept. 16, and from noon to late afternoon, Sunday, Sept. 17.



In addition to vendors, “Costco has given us two 85-inch televisions, so we’ll have one on each end of the tent,” Krempasky said about those attending in late afternoon and early evening Saturday who also want to follow the Tennessee Volunteers’ football game versus Florida on CBS.







