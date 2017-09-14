police reports

• A Campbell Lakes Drive complainant advised between 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, and 4:04 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, an unknown suspect broke into his 2011 Dodge Charger and stole a handgun valued at $450. He advised all of his doors were locked and there was no damage done to the vehicle, so he isn’t sure how the suspect got into the vehicle. He was advised to call back if he could locate a serial number for the item.



• A Roane Drive complainant advised an unknown suspect called at noon, Thursday, Aug. 17, claiming to be from the IRS. The suspect told the victim he had a warrant for his arrest due to missing jury duty. The suspect told the complainant to go to a nearby store and purchase iTunes gift cards adding up to $2,000. After the victim purchased the gift cards he gave the suspect the information from the back of the cards. The suspect called back at 2:30 p.m. after getting the card information requesting more money, but the victim refused to do so.

• A Ridgecrest Drive victim stated between midnight and 1 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, an unknown suspect stole her wallet and cell phone off the bar while at Cotton Eyed Joe, Outlet Drive, Farragut. Total value of loss was listed at $670. Victim said she didn’t leave the bar but had it lying to the side and when she turned around it was gone.



• A complainant stated between 10:07 and 10:10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, a suspect stole $90 from the tip jar on the counter by the register at Einstein Bros. Bagels, Parkside Drive. The unknown suspect took a newspaper and wrapped it around the tip jar and walked out of the business. The same suspect did the exact same thing at the other Einstein Bros. Bagels location on Saturday, Aug. 12. Video footage is available.



• An Aragon Lane complainant stated between midnight and 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, a 1996 Nissan Maxima he was driving was stolen in the parking lot of Mellow Mushroom, Grigsby Chapel Road. Value of vehicle was listed as $1,200. The vehicle is in his mother’s name but complainant has permission to drive the vehicle. Complainant was unsure if the vehicle doors were locked and thought he may have left the keys inside the vehicle because he does not have the keys. No known suspects during the time of report.