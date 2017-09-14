Bonham joins Town staff
“I’m still trying to learn all the regulations right now,” Bonham said. “It’s a lot of stuff to learn.” Bonham also is a certified arborist and hopes his expertise will help when decisions are being made on which trees to plant, managing existing trees and planning parks and right-of-ways. Bonham said he grew up out in the country in Floyd, Virginia. He earned a degree in environmental studies and geography at Emory & Henry University. He and his wife, Hannah Claytor, a water process analyst for Knoxville Utilities Board, have lived in Knox County for about four years. Bonham also served as a water process analyst for KUB, for more than three years, prior to his new job in Town. “I’ve always been interested in the outdoors,” he said.