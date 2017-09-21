police reports

• At 11:57 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, a Lanesborough Way complainant arrived at home to find the rear door had been forced open, causing damage listed at $250. The victim said the home is being remodeled and they have numerous tools and building supplies on the property. After discovering the damage to the rear door, the victim inspected the rest of the property and found that a Ryobi saw had been taken, with a listed value of $120. The victim had recently purchased the saw and had the identifying serial numbers available. The victim did not have any suspect information at the time of report.

• At 10:51 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to an Anchorage Circle address. The victim said she was upset due to her son, the



suspect, recently stealing her rings and watches with an estimated value of $20,000. The victim was only able to describe the stolen jewelry as rings and watches. The victim also refused medical treatment.



• At 5:57 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, a KCSO unit responded to Turkey Creek Medical Center due to a patient walking out of the hospital after being admitted for a mental evaluation. The responding officer made contact with the patient in front of Walmart located next door to the hospital. Patient was wearing a long sleeve T-shirt and gym shorts he stole from Walmart according to the KCSO report. Patient/suspect was issued a misdemeanor citation and transported back to the hospital for further mental evaluation.



• Around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, an unknown suspect stole the complainant’s Apple iPhone at Arby’s along Lovell Road. Value of smartphone was listed at $1,050. Complainant advised he had his cell phone charging in the dining area of the restaurant. When the complainant went to leave work and get his cell phone he noticed it was no longer attached to its charger. The complainant advised he did the “Find My Phone App” and it traced the cell phone to an Old Cemetery Road address in Madisonville.



• At 12:59 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4, KCSO officers responded to a vehicular burglary at a Kingston Pike location. Officers made contact with the victim, who was at school watching a football game. When she returned to her vehicle after the game, she discovered her window, with a listed valued of $600, had been broken and her Michael Kor’s purse, with a listed value of $300, also had been taken. Forensics responded to photograph the vehicle.



• At 12:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4, in the Farragut High School parking lot the complainant advised an unknown suspect broke the front passenger side window out of her 2010 Acura MDX and took her Michael Kors purse. Total value of damage and loss was listed at $270. Complainant stated she was at FHS for a ballgame. When she went to leave she noticed the damage and missing purse. Complainant said her purse was the only thing she has noticed missing from her vehicle.