HVA’s Guy named state History Teacher of Year

Gilder Lehrman Institute has named Andrea Guy, Hardin Valley Academy teacher, as Tennessee History Teacher of the Year.



Several of her students nominated Guy for the state’s top award.

Guy will be honored at a state ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Nashville.



Knox County Board of Education recognized her during its August meeting. U.S. Rep. John J. “Jimmy” Duncan Jr. [R-Second District] featured Guy in the June 29 Congressional Record.



“Ms. Guy is very student-centered and is always looking for opportunities to broaden her own learning so that she can bring it back to the classroom in order to make the learning relevant,” HVA principal Sallee Reynolds said.



Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is a highly respected American history organization dedicated to kindergarten-through-12th-grade education.