Farragut sweeps 4-AAA in golf

MARYVILLE — Farragut High School golf coach Kathy Nagy couldn’t have been happier Monday, Sept. 18.



And she had good reason, as both the Admirals and Lady Admirals left Blount County District 4-AAA champs.



The boys claimed the title by winning a playoff with Maryville. The girls edged the Lady Rebels by six strokes to claim the crown at Lambert Acres Golf Course.



In the girls championship, FHS finished with a team total of 146 led by Lexanne Halama, who won the individual title by carding a 1-under 71. Emily Keeling finished fourth with a 75.



“The girls did really well,” Nagy said. “All of our golfers left their hearts out there today.”



Hardin Valley’s Jenna Galbraith also had an 89 and advanced.

Bearden had a pair of regional qualifiers in Emma Brown (78) and Emma Kammann (91).



As for the boys, “We won the playoff against Maryville and Maryville is a great team and we have a lot of respect for them,” Nagy said. “The boys set a goal and they achieved it. That’s the thing I’m proudest of.”



Farragut and the Rebels were tied at 296 at the end of regulation after FHS’s Connor Price, who shot a career-best 78, drained a putt to force a playoff. The Ads clinched the title on the first playoff hole.



For Farragut, Antonio Farinella carned a 2-under par 70. “Antonio shot a personal best and finished tied for second,” Nagy said.



HVA’s Jeremy Jones (73) and Spencer Dodson (74) and Bearden’s Bryson Morrell (71) also advanced.