Balanced attack, defense help HVA roll vs. M-West

MORRISTOWN — Hardin Valley Academy stormed into Morristown West High School and, with balance on offense and a stiff-necked defense, won this Region 1-6A clash with ease, 36-14, Friday evening, Sept. 15.



Now 3-2 overall having won three in a row, the Hawks claim their first region victory. The MWHS Trojans fall to 1-3, 0-2.



“We executed real well in the first half on offense,” HVA head coach Wes Jones said. “In the first half we probably averaged 12, 14 yards a carry. We mixed up the run and the pass and had several guys touching the football. We had several guys make plays.”

Aaron Dykes, senior running back, scored four touchdowns “but only rushed for about 90 yards,” Jones said. “Our quarterback, Grayson Vaughn, he rushed for over a hundred yards and threw for over a hundred yards.”



After adding a touchdown early in the third quarter to go up 36-7, “We got ugly and lost our focus a little bit,” Jones said.



Defensively, “Braylin Jackson had another good night, he had double-digit tackles,” Jones said about the senior defensive tackle. “Had three tackles for loss.”



Lock Hardin, junior linebacker “had 13 tackles,” Jones said. “E.J. Caldwell [senior cornerback] had an interception.”