• A complainant at Campbell Station Wine and Spirits, 707 N. Campbell Station Road, stated Thursday, Sept. 21, an unknown white male suspect came into the store and can be seen on video putting a bottle of alcohol down his pants at 10:06 a.m. that day. He then left the store in a black mid-sized sedan. Value of stolen item was listed at $30.



• At 5:46 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to a North Monticello Drive residence in regards to an aggravated burglary. Complainant/victim said he arrived home at 5 p.m. that day and found his back door kicked in and his front door unlocked. Victim stated he did not see anything stolen from inside the house, at the time of this report, but did get confirmation from Amazon that his cat and dog food had been delivered, and those packages were gone. Value of stolen items was listed at $240.

• At 5:16 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, a KCSO unit responded to Kohl’s, 11530 Kingston Pike, in regards to a shoplifter. Upon arriving an officer made contact with a witness/loss prevention officer. Witness said he said the suspect/arrestee attempted to shoplift two pairs of shoes with a listed value of $139.99. Witness said suspect/arrestee took a pair of shoes she had not purchased and exchanged them for the same pair in a different size in an attempt to deprive the store of merchandise. Witness said suspect/arrestee left the store with both of the listed items without paying for them. Witness said he confronted suspect/arrestee on the sidewalk in front of the store, and that she went with him to a secure room to wait for officers. This arrestee has been caught shoplifting at two other Kohl’s locations, and had been placed on the no trespass list in 2004 and again in 2010. Arrestee was taken into custody without incident, and the listed items were returned.



• At 7:40 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, at La Petite Academy, 1130 Station West Road, complainant advised an unknown suspect damaged her 2006 Mazda. The complainant stated the front passenger window was shattered. The complainant stated she has not looked through her vehicle to know if anything is missing. Value of damage was listed at $1,000.



• At 2:13 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, a KCSO unit responded to a Richwood Lane address in reference to a burglary of a residence by forced entry. Complainant/victim said he returned home and found his rear door standing open. He believes the burglary occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. that day. Suspect(s)used an unknown object to shatter the glass of the rear door. Total value of damage was listed at $400. During the officer’s walk-through with the complainant, several items were out of place throughout the house; however, complainant did not identify any missing items. Officer advised complainant to contact Teleserve Unit if he discovered something was stolen.



• At 10:52 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Staybridge Suites Hotel, 11319 Campbell Lakes Dr., complainant advised an unknown suspect took her 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, with a value listed at $30,000. She advised the vehicle was locked and parked in the parking lot of the hotel. Complainant advised she had both sets of keys with her. She advised she already had filed a claim with her insurance company.



• At 8:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, complainant advised an unknown suspect stole a handgun, wallet, watch and knife [total estimated value listed at $1,350] out of his 2012 Volkswagen Jetta at Express Lube, 150 N. Campbell Station Road. He advised the vehicle was sitting outside of his work and the suspect gained entry because the vehicle’s doors were left unlocked. He was advised to call back with any serial numbers for the stolen items.



• Around 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, an Orchard Crossing Lane complainant said an unknown suspect stole $10,000 in cash, an $1,800 laptop computer and other items with a listed value of $280. Complainant said she and her family were moving to Mississippi, and were using a moving company to move their items. A suitcase, with the missing items inside of it, was sitting in the garage and was supposed to be put inside of the complainant’s vehicle. The complainant stated after a few hours of driving she went to look inside the suitcase and noticed it was not packed in the vehicle. Complainant contacted the moving company, which advised it might have been packed in the moving truck. Once the truck made it to its destination it was searched, but the suitcase was not inside. The company also sent a few more items a couple of days later but the luggage was not included.



